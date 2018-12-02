Panthers' Greg Olsen: Won't return Week 13

Olsen (foot) won't reenter Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

After limping off the field favoring his right foot, Olsen immediately was taken on a cart to the locker room. He missed 12 games combined the past two seasons due to Jones fractures in that foot, but an official diagnosis ultimately will determine if another absence is in his future.

