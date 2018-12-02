Panthers' Greg Olsen: Won't return Week 13
Olsen (foot) won't reenter Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
After limping off the field favoring his right foot, Olsen immediately was taken on a cart to the locker room. He missed 12 games combined the past two seasons due to Jones fractures in that foot, but an official diagnosis ultimately will determine if another absence is in his future.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limps off field Sunday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Full practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Nearly invisible in Week 12•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Puts in full practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Held out of practice for rest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...