Van Roten (toe) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

It's unclear how Van Roten suffered the injury, but he was forced out of the game in the second quarter. In his stead, Tyler Larsen is the lead candidate to take over as the team's left guard. Expect an update on Van Roten's status leading up to next week's game against Washington.