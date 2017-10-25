Panthers' Greg Van Roten: Not on injury report
Van Roten (shoulder) wasn't on Wednesday's injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Van Roten missed out of Week 7's game against the Bears, but now that he and Trai Turner (knee) are available, the Panthers' offensive line is looking up.
