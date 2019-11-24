Play

Van Roten (toe) was spotted wearing a walking boot following Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Van Roten suffered the injury in the second quarter, and was unable to return to the game. The fact that he was seen in a boot suggests he's dealing with a significant injury. Expect the team to monitor Van Roten's status ahead of Week 13's game against the Redskins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories