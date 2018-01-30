Play

Van Roten signed a two-year extension with the Panthers on Monday, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Van Roten was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year. The Penn product appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins last season and, while most of his playing time came on special teams, took reps at both guard and center on offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories