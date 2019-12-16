Play

Van Roten had toe surgery and expects to be ready by March or April, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Van Roten was placed on IR in November after sustaining a turf toe injury. The 29-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, but his injury shouldn't affect his chances of signing into a depth role in Carolina or elsewhere.

