Panthers' Gregory Little: Heading to Carolina

The Panthers selected Little in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 37th overall.

Carolina was close to having Jawaan Taylor fall into its lap, but Little is a fine consolation prize. Little was a five-star talent coming out of high school who played in every game during his three-year career at Mississippi, making 29 starts and earning All-SEC honors. Long-limbed with 35 1/4-inch arms and great lower body strength (113-inch broad jump) Little has the makeup of a franchise tackle. He needs some polish in his game and needs to make better use of his frame, but Little should be an improvement at tackle for the Panthers that can help keep Cam Newton upright.