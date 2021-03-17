Reddick signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Reddick is moving on after spending his first four NFL seasons in Arizona. The 2017 first-round pick broke out with 12.5 sacks in 2020 after producing just 7.5 sacks over his previous three seasons combined. This appears to be a "prove-it" deal. Reddick should handle a significant role as an edge rusher in 2021.
