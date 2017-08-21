Play

Butker made his lone field-goal attempt and an extra point en route to four points in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

Butker's field goal came from 46 yards, giving him another flawless showing after nailing a 51-yarder and an extra point in the preseason opener. As it stands, the rookie remains locked into a competition with veteran Graham Gano for Carolina's kicking job.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories