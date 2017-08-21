Panthers' Harrison Butker: Makes both kicks
Butker made his lone field-goal attempt and an extra point en route to four points in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.
Butker's field goal came from 46 yards, giving him another flawless showing after nailing a 51-yarder and an extra point in the preseason opener. As it stands, the rookie remains locked into a competition with veteran Graham Gano for Carolina's kicking job.
