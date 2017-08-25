Panthers' Harrison Butker: No action Thursday
Butker did not attempt a kick during Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars.
Butker saw Graham Gano convert Carolina's lone field-goal and extra-point attempts, which should leave him anxious to perform in the team's final preseason game as he looks to unseat the veteran for the Panthers' kicking job.
