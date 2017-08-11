Play

Butker made a 51-yard field goal and his lone extra point en route to four points in Wednesday's preseason game against the Texans.

Butker watched Graham Gano handle Carolina's starting kicking duties, but considering Gano missed a 50-yard attempt, the rookie seventh-rounder's 51-yard make should help close the gap in the Panthers' kicking competition.

