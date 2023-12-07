Hurst (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

In the wake of Hurst getting back on the practice field Wednesday, albeit with a cap on his reps and while donning a red non-contact jersey, Adam Schefter of ESPN highlighted a tweet from the tight end's father, Jerry Hurst, in which he posted that his son was diagnosed with post traumatic amnesia by an independent neurologist due to the hit that he endured on Nov. 9 at Chicago. Hurst himself posted Thursday morning that he didn't "remember up to four hours after the game," but "the Panthers have been incredible walking me through this process." Considering he seems to have a few phases of the protocol for head injuries still ahead of him, he may not be a great bet to get cleared in time for Sunday's contest at New Orleans, which could be confirmed when Carolina posts its final Week 14 injury report Friday.