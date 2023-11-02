Hurst (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Hurst appears to have moved past the illness that kept him from practicing Wednesday, but that won't guarantee him a role as the Panthers' top tight end Sunday against the Colts. After playing barely north of 50 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps in both of the team's final two games before a Week 7 bye, Hurst dropped down to a season-low 31 percent snap share in this past Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans. Tommy Tremble ended up leading the position group with a 54 percent share and caught two passes for four yards and a touchdown on three targets. Tremble's modest production still outpaced that of Hurst, who failed to corral either of his two targets en route to finishing without a reception for the first time in seven appearances on the season.