Hurst was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness.

Hurst was among a number of key skill-position players sitting out to kick off Week 9 prep, with wide receivers Adam Thielen (rest), DJ Chark (elbow) and Laviska Shenault (ankle) also logging DNPs. Fortunately for Hurst, he came down with an illness in the middle of the week, giving him plenty of time to recover by Sunday's game against the Colts. He'll have two more chances to get back on the field this week.