The Panthers are expected to place Hurst (concussion) on injured reserve, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Hurst continues to recover from a concussion sustained Nov. 9 versus the Bears, and which has held him out of the lineup for Carolina's last four games. A social media post by Hurst's father later revealed that the starting tight end has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia. If Hurst does indeed land on IR, he will be forced to miss the remainder of the 2023 campaign, leaving Tommy Tremble (hip) and Ian Thomas (ankle) atop the depth chart.