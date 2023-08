Hurst caught his only target for a five-yard gain in Saturday's 27-0 preseason loss to the Jets.

Hurst was called for a false start on Carolina's opening drive but hauled in a pass from rookie No. 1 pick Bryce Young two series later. Coming off 52 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games for the Bengals last season, Hurst is anticipated to start at tight end and offer Young another veteran option to go with fellow offseason additions Adam Thielen and DJ Chark.