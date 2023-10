Hurst caught one of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Hurst has now finished with only one reception in three of Carolina's last four games heading into its bye week. Meanwhile, Tommy Tremble caught two passes for 25 yards in Sunday's loss while playing 31 snaps to Hurst's 36, one week after he caught his first TD of the season. While the veteran tight end remains atop the depth chart heading into the Panthers' Week 7 bye, Hurst's position seems tenuous.