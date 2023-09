Hurst caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Hurst played over 60 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps but again saw his production decrease. Although backup Andy Dalton was under center, he still passed 58 times for 361 yards, with Hurst only making a small contribution. The tight end's stock has taken a dip since his five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.