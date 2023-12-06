Hurst (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Hurst so far has sat out three games due to a concussion, but he was spotted in a red non-contact jersey in his return to practice Wednesday. It marks a sign of progress in his quest through the protocol for head injuries, and he'll have two more chances this week to get closer to gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. Fellow tight ends Tommy Tremble (hip) and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) also were limited to begin Week 14 prep, leaving just Ian Thomas as the Panthers' healthy option at the position on the active roster.