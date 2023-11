Hurst caught two of four targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Colts.

Hurst's performance was highlighted by a season-long catch of 48 yards. The tight end gained more yardage on that play than he did in his previous four outings combined, providing a needed jolt to his stock. Despite that improvement, Hurst still played fewer snaps than fellow tight end Tommy Tremble, who caught two passes for 12 yards.