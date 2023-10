Hurst finished with zero catches on two targets in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

Hurst's goose egg came while he played a season-low 19 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, listed backup Tommy Tremble featured for a season-high 33 plays. Although Tremble managed only two catches for four yards, one of his grabs was a touchdown. That situation has Hurst's stock trending firmly downward ahead of next Sunday's game versus the Colts.