Hurst (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Neither Hurst nor Ian Thomas (ankle) mixed into drills to begin Week 15 prep, while Tommy Tremble (hip) was limited. That leaves Stephen Sullivan as the only healthy Panthers tight end on the active roster, but the aforementioned trio do have two more chances this week to practice and put themselves in a position to be available Sunday against the Falcons. Hurst himself has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia following the concussion that he sustained Nov. 9 in Chicago, so he may be on the outside looking in to returning to action anytime soon.