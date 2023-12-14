Hurst (concussion) was held out of Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

In the midst of logging limited practices during Week 14 prep, Hurst was revealed to have been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia following the concussion that he sustained Nov. 9 at Chicago. Since then, he was ruled out for this past Sunday's game at New Orleans and now hasn't logged any on-field work this week. In the end, Friday's injury report may clear up Hurst's status ahead of Sunday's contest against the Falcons.