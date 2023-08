Hurst wasn't targeted in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

Hurst played most of the snaps with the first-team offense on the first two drives but nonetheless finishes the preseason with only one target (a five-yard catch) on QB Bryce Young's 24 pass attempts. While his role as the team's top receiving TE appears safe, Hurst is probably no better than the third or fourth option in Frank Reich's passing game heading into a Week 1 contest in Atlanta.