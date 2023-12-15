The Panthers placed Hurst (concussion) on injured reserve Friday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With the Panthers sitting at 1-12 and eliminated from playoff contention, Hurst's season is officially over. Signed to a three-year deal in the offseason, Hurst played in nine games this season before suffering a concussion in Week 10. He's since been dealing with post-traumatic amnesia. Hurst finishes 2023 with 18 catches for 184 yards and one touchdown on 32 targets.