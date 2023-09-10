Hurst brought in five of seven targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Perhaps it isn't as surprising as it might seem on the surface for Hurst to pace the Panthers' pass catchers in first overall pick Bryce Young's pro debut, considering the sure-handed tight end has the talent to serve as an effective safety valve and is a proven effective route runner. Hurst was the recipient of Young's first professional TD pass as well, burning his former Falcons squad for a four-yard score in the latter portion of the second quarter. The absence of DJ Chark (hamstring) likely helped Hurst's cause for extra volume Sunday, but the sixth-year veteran should remain a consistent part of the air attack in a Week 2 home matchup against the Saints on Monday night, Sept. 18.