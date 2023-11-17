Hurst (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas.

Hurst has been in a timeshare with Tommy Tremble, who caught multiple passes each of the past four games after hauling in only two balls voer the first five weeks of the season. It's also possible Ian Thomas (calf) and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) take on more snaps in Hurst's absence, though both are listed as questionable on the final injury report. Carolina tight ends have accounted for 36 catches, 334 yards and three TDs in nine games this season -- about half the production that WR Adam Thielen has provided on his own.