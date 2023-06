Coach Frank Reich said he expects Hurst (sports hernia) to participate in individual drills at OTAs on Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined for the start of Carolina's voluntary offseason workouts after he underwent offseason surgery for a sports hernia, but he's nearing his return to the field. Hurst agreed to a three-year contract with the Panthers in March and should have plenty of time to get back to full health before the start of training camp.