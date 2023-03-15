Hurst is slated to sign a three-year contract with the Panthers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Hurst showcased himself as a competent starter while with Cincinnati on a one-year deal in 2022, when he logged a 52-414-2 receiving line on 68 targets over 13 regular-season appearances. He now gets a chance to lead Carolina's tight end room, which also features complementary options Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble. All signs point to the Panthers grabbing a rookie quarterback at No. 1 overall in April's draft, and the presence of a reliable tight end like Hurst should be helpful for developing whichever young-signal caller the team looks to for the future.