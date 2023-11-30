Hurst was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hurst hasn't practiced since being diagnosed with a concussion following a Week 10 game against the Bears on Thursday, Nov. 9. Considering it's been three weeks since suffering the injury, there's no telling when he may receive clearance to play again. With Tommy Tremble (hip) also banged up at the moment, the Panthers' healthy tight ends on the active roster are Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan.