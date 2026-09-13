King (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Panthers' emergency third quarterback against the Bears on Sunday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

King beat out Kyle Trask for a spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp, and the former will be the emergency QB3 behind starter Bryce Young and backup Kenny Pickett for Week 1. That means King will not be allowed to play Sunday unless both Young and Pickett were to be removed from the contest due to injury, illness or ejection.