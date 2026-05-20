Haarberg signed with the Panthers on Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Haarberg spent three years at Nebraska before going undrafted this past April. Ahead of the 2025 season, he transitioned from quarterback to tight end. During that season, the 23-year-old appeared in nine games and tallied eight receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. Now in Carolina, he'll compete for a spot on the active roster as the offseason progresses.