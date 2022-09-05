The Panthers signed Anderson (undisclosed) on Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Anderson reached an injury settlement with New England on Thursday and quickly found a new home in Carolina. It's unclear what landed him on IR at the end of August, but he appears to be healthy after signing a deal with the Panthers. The 31-year-old appeared in just four games last season -- his lone campaign with New England -- before suffering a torn pectoral. However, before 2021, he'd been an integral part of every defense he'd played for since 2015 -- three years with the Colts and three years with the Jets. In a corresponding move, the Panthers waived second-year defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon.
