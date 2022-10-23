Anderson (illness) will be inactive Sunday against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Anderson's absence will open up extra opportunity for Amare Barno in the team's defensive line rotation. The former will work to get healthy and play against the Falcons in Week 8.
