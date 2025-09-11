Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Another limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Renfrow (ribs) remained limited in practice Thursday.
Renfrow has started Week 2 prep with consecutive limited practices. A full showing Friday would likely help the veteran slot receiver avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. Renfrow turned six targets into only 11 yards in his Panthers debut against the Jaguars in Week 1, as Carolina quarterback Bryce Young struggled.
