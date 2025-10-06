Renfrow caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

Renfrow logged 28 offensive snaps in Sunday's contest, operating as the team's No. 3 wideout behind Tetairoa McMillan (58) and Xavier Legette (51). However, he heavily involved in the offense, finishing with fewer yards than both Jimmy Horn (31 total yards) and Brycen Tremayne (nine yards). Renfrow has now caught just five of nine targets over the past three games, suggesting his role in the Panthers' offense has diminished. He's likely to continue playing a reserve role in Carolina's wide-receiver corps in the Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys.