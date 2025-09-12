Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Cleared to suit up Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Renfrow (ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Renfrow upgraded to full participation in Friday's practice after opening the week with a pair of limited sessions. The veteran slot receiver was understandably sore after his first regular-season NFL action since the 2023 campaign in Carolina's Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. Renfrow had two catches for 11 yards on six targets in the season opener.
