default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Renfrow (ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Renfrow upgraded to full participation in Friday's practice after opening the week with a pair of limited sessions. The veteran slot receiver was understandably sore after his first regular-season NFL action since the 2023 campaign in Carolina's Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. Renfrow had two catches for 11 yards on six targets in the season opener.

More News