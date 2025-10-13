Renfrow caught one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cowboys.

Although Renfrow underwhelmed again in the Week 6 win, his only catch came on a crucial fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter that helped set up the Panthers' game-winning field goal. The veteran wideout from Clemson has now caught just four of seven targets for 24 yards over Carolina's last three games, and his role is expected to diminish even further once Jalen Coker (quadriceps) returns from injured reserve.