default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Renfrow (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Renfrow finished Week 1 second on the Panthers in route share (81 percent) and third in targets (six), but with just 11 yards to show for it. He took 74 percent of his snaps in the slot, which is where he'll likely be again this Sunday at Arizona, squaring off with Cardinals slot corner Garrett Williams.

More News