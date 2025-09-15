Renfrow (ribs) racked up seven receptions on nine targets for 48 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 27-22 loss to Arizona.

Renfrow was cleared from the rib injury that limited him during the practice week, and his strong play solidified his clean bill of health. The veteran slot man was held to just 11 yards on two receptions in his first action since 2023 last week, but this was a significant spike in both usage and production. Both of Renfrow's scores were quick strikes from within five yards of the end zone as Carolina tried to claw its way back into this contest. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect this kind of scoring output on a regular basis, but Renfrow can generate PPR value against the Falcons next Sunday.