Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Healthy scratch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Renfrow (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The wide receiver is now a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive week as Carolina continues to ride a receiving corps led by Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Renfrow has 15 catches for 89 yards and two scores in six games this season.
