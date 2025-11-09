default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Renfrow (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The wide receiver is now a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive week as Carolina continues to ride a receiving corps led by Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Renfrow has 15 catches for 89 yards and two scores in six games this season.

More News