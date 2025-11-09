Renfrow (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The wide receiver is now a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive week as Carolina continues to ride a receiving corps led by Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Renfrow has 15 catches for 89 yards and two scores in six games this season.