Renfrow recorded two catches on four targets for six yards in Sunday's 30-0 win over Atlanta.

The Panthers held a comfortable lead for most of the game and also had a pick-six, limiting the team's passing volume. As a result, Renfrow finished second on the team with four targets, though that translated to an abysmal six yards. Renfrow has a clear role in the offense -- particularly while Jalen Coker (hamstring) is sidelined -- but he's been held under 15 receiving yards in two of three games this season.