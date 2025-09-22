Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Held to six yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Renfrow recorded two catches on four targets for six yards in Sunday's 30-0 win over Atlanta.
The Panthers held a comfortable lead for most of the game and also had a pick-six, limiting the team's passing volume. As a result, Renfrow finished second on the team with four targets, though that translated to an abysmal six yards. Renfrow has a clear role in the offense -- particularly while Jalen Coker (hamstring) is sidelined -- but he's been held under 15 receiving yards in two of three games this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Hauls in two scores Sunday•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Cleared to suit up Week 2•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Another limited practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Dealing with rib injury•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Nabs two passes in Panthers debut•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Listed as starter on depth chart•