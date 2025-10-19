default-cbs-image
Renfrow (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Jalen Coker back from IR, Renfrow is the odd man out in Carolina's Week 7 WR corps. Also in the mix at the position Sunday are Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Brycen Tremayne and Jimmy Horn.

