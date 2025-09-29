Renfrow caught both of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 42-13 loss to the Patriots.

Renforw has been held in check over the Panthers' last two contests, catching four of his six targets for just 16 yards. This is particularly concerning because Carolina is currently without two of its top wideouts in Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Xavier Legette (hamstring). Additionally, Renfrow (32 snaps) played fewer offensive snaps than Brycen Tremayne (53 snaps), suggesting he's operating as the Panthers' No. 3 wide receiver even with all the injuries. His role in Carolina's offense seems to have diminished, and he'll likely play another depth role in the Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins.