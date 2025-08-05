Panthers coach Dave Canales said Tuesday that Renfrow (hamstring) is not practicing but has resumed running and cutting, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Renfrow has sat out roughly one week of practices due to a tweaked hamstring, but Carolina appears to simply be taking a cautious approach to the veteran wideout's return. That caution seems prudent, given that Renfrow is spent last season out of the league and last suited up for NFL action in 2023. The 29-year-old slot specialist is competing for reps in a surprisingly crowded Panthers receiving corps.