Renfrow caught two of three targets for five yards in Thursday's preseason loss to Pittsburgh.

The Panthers rested most of their starters and some key backups, allowing Renfrow, Jalen Coker and David Moore to take most of the WR snaps early on. Renfrow didn't show much Thursday night, but recent trade rumors regarding Adam Thielen perhaps offer Renfrow a path to some kind of role with Carolina early in the season. There's also a chance the 29-year-old slot specialist has to settle for a spot on the practice squad or is let go entirely before Week 1.