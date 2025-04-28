Renfrow and the Panthers agreed on a contract Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Renfrow will make his return to the NFL after taking a season off in 2024. The wide receiver most recently reeled in 25 of 37 targets for 255 yards over 17 games with the Raiders in 2023. Renfrow's best campaign came in 2021 when he caught 103 of 128 targets for 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns with Las Vegas, appearing in the Pro Bowl that season. The 29-year-old is a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, native and he attended Clemson for college, so he'll now be looking to get his career back on track with what is effectively his hometown team in 2025.