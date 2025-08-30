The Panthers signed Renfrow to their 53-man roster Saturday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Renfrow wasn't initially able to make Carolina's 53-man roster, but the team needed to bring in another wideout after trading Adam Thielen to Minnesota on Thursday. Renfrow didn't play at all in 2024, so it could be interesting to see how the year off affects his play on the field early in 2025. Renfrow brings plenty of veteran experience to a Panthers offense that will feature rookie Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring) and second-year players Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker as its likely top three wideouts, though Coker is slated to miss at least the first four games of the campaign while on IR due to a quad injury.