Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Tweaks hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Renfrow (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Per Gantt and Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, Renfrow's hamstring issue isn't anything long-term, with the veteran wideout having told coach Dave Canales that he'd be able to play this week if there was a game. When healthy, Renfrow who last saw regular-season action in 2023, will look to secure a slot role in a Panthers WR corps that also includes Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker.
