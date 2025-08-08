Renfrow (hamstring) is not expected to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Browns, Joe Person of The Athletic rpeorts.

Renfrow is working through a hamstring injury and hasn't practiced since late July, but there's optimism that the veteran wideout will be available for the Panthers' second preseason game against the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 16. Renfrow's absence opens the door for wideouts further down the depth chart to get more reps on offense, including David Moore, Jimmy Horn and Brycen Tremayne. Renfrow signed a one-year contract with the Panthers in April after taking a season off in 2024.